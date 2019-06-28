Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim as part of TMC delegation to Bhatpara (Photo/ANI)
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim as part of TMC delegation to Bhatpara (Photo/ANI)

TMC delegation visits violence-hit Bhatpara

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:28 IST

Barrackpore (West Bengal) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday visited Bhatpara to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the violence which claimed the lives of two people and left several others injured.
Present as a part of the delegation, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, "the state government has given 2.5 Lakh rupees compensation to the families of those killed during the violence. The kin of the victims will also be given jobs."
Last week, clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to ruling TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. During the violence, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired.
Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, was implemented in the Bhatpara and Jagatdal police station areas to restore order.
TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, part of the delegation, appealed for peace to prevail in the area.
On Tuesday, a BJP delegation had submitted its report to party's national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged killing of its workers and violence in Bhatpara. The party has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

