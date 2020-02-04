TMC, DMK give suspension of business notice in RS over 'prevailing situation in country'

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien and DMK's T Siva on Tuesday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed National Population Register-National Register of Citizens following the Citizenship Amendment Act".

Earlier on Monday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) also gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 citing the "prevailing situation in the country over the proposed NRC-NPR and CAA".

The Rajya Sabha Chairman is empowered to accept the notice under the said rule or dismiss it on his discretion.

Protests have been going in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, and National Population Register.

The first phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and will end on April 3. (ANI)

