TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee greets workers, supporters, says 'will continue fight against all injustices'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 1 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her wishes to workers, supporters, and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family on the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s 23rd Foundation Day and vowed to continue her fight for people.



Banerjee had formed the TMC on January 1, 1988, after breaking away from Congress.

"On TMC FoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family. Our journey began on January 1st, 1998 and since then we have been committed in our efforts towards serving people and ensuring their welfare," Banerjee tweeted.

"As we step into yet another year, let us promise to stay united in our fight against all injustices. Let us treat each other with kindness and respect. Let us work towards strengthening the federal structure of this nation. I thank you all for your blessings," she tweeted. (ANI)

