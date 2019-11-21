TMC gives adjournment motion notice in LS over pan-India NRC

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over the country.

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC and the process is different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of religion, should be worried. it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," he said.

In the final NRC list published on August 31, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims in Assam. (ANI)

