BJP Working President JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI)
BJP Working President JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI)

TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in WB: JP Nadda

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Launching an attack on Mamata Banerjee led-Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP Working President JP Nadda on Sunday condemned the attack on BJP MP Arjun Singh and said TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in West Bengal.
BJP MLA from Barrackpore, West Bengal, Singh was seen sporting bandage on his head after sustaining head injuries on Sunday during a protest here has alleged that he was attacked by Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.
Taking to Twitter, Nadda in a series of tweets condemned this attack and lambasted TMC for the same.
"Attempt to capture BJP office in North 24 Parganas district and violence on BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh is highly condemnable. By resorting to such ill means, TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in West Bengal," Nadda wrote in a Tweet.
He further blamed the police sleuths for following TMC's wishes and commands and hurling such brutal atrocities.
"West Bengal police acting on the wish and command of the TMC in hurling these brutal atrocities is clear evidence of how the state machinery is being misused for political vendetta by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Nadda wrote in another tweet.
Nadda also challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that soon his party workers will respond to this attack in the upcoming days.
Nadda took to Twitter and wrote: "This violence shows helplessness of TMC and Mamata Banerjee against the things changing for better in the state. Each and every karyakarta (worker) of BJP is pained today and will respond to this in the days to come."
On Sunday, Singh was seen wearing a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage on the head. He alleged that he was attacked during a protest held by BJP against TMC workers whom they said were seen putting up their flags in their party office in North 24 Parganas District.
Singh said that BJP workers were protesting peacefully against the state government and police administration as TMC workers were trying to take over BJP office. He said his car was vandalised when he caught two TMC workers.
"I was attacked and my car has been vandalised. People were protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma lathi-charged on my head and abused me verbally even after I told him that I am an MP. My residence is also being attacked," Singh told media persons.
Meanwhile, a group of 12 BJP women workers reached Singh's residence to show their support to the leader. However, they had a confrontation with police personnel after they reached the MP's house. Following this, the police arrested them forcefully.
"When our BJP MP went there to protest against TMC workers action, he was attacked. We are protesting against the government and police administration," a BJP worker told media persons.
Speaking to ANI, one of the police personnel said that four to five police personnel had sustained injuries in the incident and two were hospitalised.
Verma, however, refused to comment over the incident.
Meanwhile, BJP has given a 12-hour bandh call in Barrackpore constituency on Monday to protest against the attack on Arjun Singh. The bandh will start at 6 am, the state party unit said on Sunday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

J-K: Northern Army Commander visits Doda, Kishtwar to review...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited hinterland bases and sensitive pockets in Doda and Kishtwar sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

In a first, BJD to seek Aadhar number from new members

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): In what could be the first-of-its-kind such step by a political party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will ask its new members to provide Aadhar number.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:35 IST

Man held for spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A person was arrested by police for allegedly spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:32 IST

Rise above politics, stand with govt on national integrity,...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday emphasised on normalcy being restored in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed political parties to rise above politics and stand with the government to secure the unity and integrity of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:31 IST

Jorhat: Doctor allegedly beaten to death by tea garden workers

Jorhat (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 73-year-old doctor was allegedly beaten to death by a tea garden worker's family and others after the worker died during treatment at a hospital in Teok Tea Garden.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:28 IST

Ex-MLA and Biju Patnaik's driver Prahlad Behera living in...

Boudh (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Late Biju Patnaik's driver and former Phulbani MLA Prahlad Behera is facing the most difficult phase in his life as his mere pension unable to fulfill his family's basic needs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:26 IST

Row over Article 370: Does Rahul speak in favour of Pakistan, asks Shah

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Kashmir, saying that his comments were used by Pakistan against India and asked whether he speaks in favour of the neighbouring country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:24 IST

Odisha: Take Home Ration distribution commences in 30 districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): With the objective of enhancing the quality of 'Take Home Ration' (THR) management system to the next level, Chhatua (multigrain food) was distributed here to Anganwadi centres in 30 districts on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:12 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 65-yr old man injured in bear attack

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 65-year old man, Madla Tumbaiah, got injured after a bear attacked him in Limbugan village, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:57 IST

Disgraceful misuse of power: Venugopal on ED questioning Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday alleged political vendetta behind the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party leader DK Shivakumar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:52 IST

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bathinda court, summons issued

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A case has been filed against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Sunil Jakhar and others in a local court in connection with the setting up of a party's zonal office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:39 IST

Conversion of Sikh girl shows 'minorities are slaves' in Pak,...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Seeking explanation from Prime Minister Imran Khan for the forced conversion of a Sikh girl, All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF) on Sunday said the incident was not only 'unfortunate,' but also showed 'minorities are slaves' in Pakistan.

Read More
iocl