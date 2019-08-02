TMC issues whip to MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress, for the fifth consecutive day, issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House and vote on Friday.

A similar whip was issued by the BJP to their parliamentarians, asking them to be present in the House.

Congress, too, issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from 11 am till the adjournment of the House from August 1-7.

The sittings of the Rajya Sabha, which were earlier scheduled up to July 26, has been extended up to August 7 to transact essential government legislative business.

