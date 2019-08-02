Representative Image
Representative Image

TMC issues whip to MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress, for the fifth consecutive day, issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House and vote on Friday.
A similar whip was issued by the BJP to their parliamentarians, asking them to be present in the House.
Congress, too, issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from 11 am till the adjournment of the House from August 1-7.
The sittings of the Rajya Sabha, which were earlier scheduled up to July 26, has been extended up to August 7 to transact essential government legislative business.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:37 IST

Shopian: 2 soldiers injured in encounter with terrorists

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Two army soldiers were injured during an ongoing encounter operation between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:32 IST

UP: Two held for posing as IAS, IPS officers

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Thursday for posing as IPS and IAS officers for the past eight years here in Noida, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:23 IST

Telangana police rescue 3914 children as part of operation...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): As many as 3,914 children were rescued in Telangana this year from child labour, begging etc and a total of 478 police cases were registered with respect to crime against children, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:16 IST

Hyderabad doctors stage protest over 'contentious issues' in NMC Bill

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Junior doctors in Hyderabad staged protest opposing the passage of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill by both Houses of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:14 IST

Shopian: Army vehicle damaged in IED blast, none injured

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): An army vehicle of 55 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) suffered minor damage after being targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in South Kashmir's Shopian district earlier on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:57 IST

Govt. girls school in Nowshera stands out from private schools,...

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): With smart boards and ICT labs, a government girl's school here in the border area of Nowshera, is setting a precedent and is fast emerging as the first choice of locals who now prefer to enrol their daughters here rather than in private schools in the

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:50 IST

Hyderabad-based Muslim organisation to approach SC over Triple Talaq bill

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Terming it as injustice towards Muslims, the Hyderabad based Islamic organisation Seerat Un Nabi Academy stated that they will approach the Supreme Court against Triple Talaq bill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:57 IST

Panipat: State-level wrestler Kuldeep found dead

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The body of state-level wrestler Kuldeep was found with stab wounds at a village market in Panipat district of Haryana on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:32 IST

Need to mend Hurriyat Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami to control...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday hit out at separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir and said there is a need to mend non-political groups like Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami to control terrorism in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:31 IST

Report claiming illegal mosques mushrooming on govt land found...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Dr Zafarful Islam on Thursday said that the report claiming that 54 illegal mosques mushrooming on government land" in the city was found 'incorrect'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:29 IST

HC serves notice to Pragya Thakur on petition challenging her...

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued a notice to BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur on a petition challenging her election to the Lok Sabha on the grounds that she allegedly adopted "corrupt practices" and whipped up communal passions duri

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:10 IST

Maharashtra: Zero FIR filed against 4 for raping 19-yr-old in Chembur

Chembur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Aurangabad Police on Thursday registered a Zero FIR against four unidentified persons for gang-raping a 19-year-old woman in Mumbai's Chembur on July 7.

Read More
iocl