TMC lawmaker gives adjournment motion notice in LS over Kolkata Metro mishap

New Delhi [India], Jul 15 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Saugata Roy on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the case of death of a person due to alleged negligence in the Kolkata Metro.

The person identified as 66-year-old Sajal Kumar Kanjilal died on July 13 after his hand got stuck between the automated doors of the metro train at the Park Street station in Kolkata.

The deceased was trying to board the train and was on the platform outside when the train started moving with his arm still stuck inside the metro train's doors.

Kanjilal was declared brought dead at the SSKM Hospital.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered and an inquiry committee has been set up by the metro authorities. (ANI)

