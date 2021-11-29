TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee lauds party for its performance in Tripura civic body polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday lauded his party's performance in the Tripura civic body elections, adding that it was exceptional for TMC to emerge as a principal opposition in the state in spite of having negligible presence in the state at the beginning.

"It is exceptional for a party beginning with negligible presence to successfully contest municipal elections and emerge as the PRINCIPAL OPPOSITION in the state with more than 20% vote share (1/2)," said Banerjee in his tweet.

He congratulated the Tripura unit of the party for their efforts in the elections and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had 'left no stone unturned to butcher democracy in Tripura'.



"This is despite the fact that we commenced our activities barely 3 months ago and @BJP4Tripura

left no stone unturned to BUTCHER DEMOCRACY in Tripura. Congratulations to all the brave soldiers of @AITC4Tripura for their exemplary courage," he added in another tweet.

As per the Election Commission of India's data, of the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats in the Tripura civic body elections held on November 25, while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each. (ANI)

