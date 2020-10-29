TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee calls West Bengal Governor loudspeaker of BJP

olkata (West Bengal) [India], October 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday condemned West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and said he is a loudspeaker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee said Dhankhar has once again gone to Delhi with the garbage of lies.

"The Governor of West Bengal is a loudspeaker of BJP. Did he go to meet the Home Minister or did he go to meet his BJP leaders? He has done it around 99 times, so this must be chapter 100. Once again he went to Delhi with his garbage of lies," Banerjee tweeted.



He also ridiculed the Governor saying that the latter was a disgrace to Raj Bhavan.

"All across Bengal, the festive occasion was held peacefully. The joy of the festival was shared by crores of people in Bengal in harmony. He is a disgrace to Raj Bhavan," Banerjee said in another tweet.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. The meeting was held for over an hour, during which affairs of state in West Bengal were discussed. (ANI)

