TMC leader shot dead, BJP refutes allegations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at Trinamool Congress for alleging that his party was behind the killing of a TMC leader Nirmal Kundu.

"It is nothing new. Wherever such incident took place, they blame BJP for it," Ghosh said. Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum municipality area under Nimta Police station. He was shot dead on Tuesday.

Claiming that the West Bengal government has failed, the BJP leader said that there is no control over law and order situation in the state.

"There is no relation with BJP (of this killing). They should give punishment to the culprits," he said.

Terming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's condition as "unstable", Ghosh said, "She talks about religion instead of politics on a political platform and talks politics from a religious platform."

When asked to comment about TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's comment of "Jai Maha Kali" getting higher TRPs than "Jai Shri Ram", the West Bengal BJP chief said, "That is visible in results. Our vote share has increased from 17 per cent to 43 per cent and their vote percentage has come down. Now probably, his brain is not working properly. Going forward he will be fine." (ANI)

