TMC leader slams BJP-led government over CBI raid on Sisodia, says another attempt 'to divert democratic process'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Jay Prakash Majumdar on Friday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the CBI raid at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in the excise policy case, saying "it is another attempt to divert the democratic process in the country".

He accused the government of misusing central agencies.

"It is another attempt to divert the democratic process in the country. BJP is afraid after the 'Bihar syndrome' that it may not be able to cross 220 seats in the 2024 elections. That's why BJP is trying to use central agencies to gain power, just as they did in Maharashtra. BJP-RSS do not want a multi-party system in the country," he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and several other locations in different states in connection with the alleged scam in the recently withdrawn excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government.



While the BJP leaders attacked the AAP government over "liquor corruption" and the Congress leaders backed the CBI action, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the probe agency "will find nothing".

CBI said searches are being conducted today at 31 locations including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru which, so far, have led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles and digital records. It said investigations are underway.

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the case. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had in July recommended a CBI probe over alleged violations of rules in the Excise Policy which was implemented in November last year.

He had earlier this month suspended 11 officials, including then Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy.

Sisodia was among 15 persons booked in the FIR filed by CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with unknown public servants and private persons have too been booked in the case. (ANI)

