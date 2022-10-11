TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya sent to 14-day ED custody in teacher's recruitment scam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 11 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya was sent to 14-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by the Bankshall court on Tuesday.

Bhattacharya was arrested by the ED in connection with the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam, after being questioned overnight by ED officials.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were seen showing slippers and raising 'Chor Chor' slogans as the Former Chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education was brought to the court.



Bhattacharya is the Former Chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. He represents the Palashipara assembly constituency.

ED has been probing the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam case and summoned Bhattacharya earlier.

The court said that interim protection granted to Manik Bhattacharya shall continue until further orders. The court had directed him to cooperate with the investigation agency.

ED also arrested then West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, earlier in the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. (ANI)

