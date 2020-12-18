TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party

Barrackpore (West Bengal) [India], December 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Silbhadra Datta has resigned from the party.

In a letter dated December 17, to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Datta wrote, "With due regards to you I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all others positions held by me in the party and its associate organizations with immediate effect."

"I am thankful for all the opportunities that has been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party. Thus I request you to accept my resignation and oblige," the letter from North 24 Parganas, Barrackpore MLA read.



Meanwhile, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has called a party meeting on Friday.

Every Friday, the Chairperson meets leaders in batches, according to top TMC sources.

It is noteworthy that, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari formally tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. He has also resigned from the state Legislative Assembly. There is also speculation that he might join the BJP.

The elections for the Legislative Assembly will take place in 2021. (ANI)

