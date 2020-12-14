TMC MLA writes to Municipal Affairs Minister over blocked funds for Asansol

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and Asansol Municipal Corporation Chairman, Jitendra Tiwari has written to Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim stating, State Government has blocked central funds towards Asansol for the smart city project, depriving it of development.

Tiwari has further requested Municipal Affairs Minister to allow Asansol Municipal Corporation to get benefits being provided by Central Government or State Government provide equivalent funds for the development of the city.

"Being born and brought up as a responsible citizen of Asansol and performing the responsibilities of the Urban Local Body of this city as a Chairman, Mayor and Administrator from past several years I am grieved to state you that our city was chosen by the Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India under Smart City Mission Project which if would have been allowed by you our city could have received funds amounting 2,000 crores which would be very crucial for the development of our city," Tiwari wrote in the letter.



Asansol was chosen under this project as a result of tremendous work effort of Councilors and the entire team of AMC leading to being qualified as a city to be chosen under this but due to political reasons we were not allowed to get the benefits of this project by the State Government, he added.

"It was instead promised that funds will be made available by the State Government for the overall development of this city but it was not done. Similarly, under Solid Waste Management project, Asansol City could have received another 1,500 crores fund by the Central Government like several other cities in our country but you and your department have not allowed us to get the benefits of these Central Government Funds due to which I feel that injustice has been made to the City of Asansol," Tiwari stated.

"I am writing you this letter requesting you to kindly allow Asansol Municipal Corporation to get benefits being provided by Central Government or State Government provide equivalent funds for the development of our beloved city Asansol as a rectification of ill deed on your part towards Asansol," he added.


