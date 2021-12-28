TMC MP Derek O'Brien tests COVID-19 positive

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday took to Twitter to declare that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he has developed moderate symptoms and is self-isolating at home.



"If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice", wrote Derek O'Brien on Twitter.

The MP had just returned to Kolkata after Parliament Winter Session.

"Was always ultra-careful. Yet", wrote the TMC MP. He advised people to wear mask. (ANI)

