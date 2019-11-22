Parliament of India (File photo)
TMC MP gives zero hour notice in RS over 'stop privatisation of PSUs'

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Dola Sen on Friday gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over "stop privatisation of profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)".
On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises including the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
Apart from BPCL, the Union Cabinet has also approved the sale of its stake in four other public sector enterprises -- Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.
The government will also cease the management control of the five PSUs.
The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice.
The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and will continue till December 13. It also marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:55 IST

