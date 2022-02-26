TMC MP Mala Roy seeks Jaishankar's intervention for safe return of Indians stranded in Ukraine

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy on Friday wrote to Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar demanding immediate intervention for the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

In the letter, TMC MP said, "As the Government is aware that thousands of Indians including many students reside in Ukraine, in the present situation of military operation, their lives are in danger. They are not able to return to India as the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civilian aircraft."

Further, Roy requested the Government to explore every option and arrange emergency evacuation and safe return of all the stranded Indians.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution. (ANI)