TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty to be in home quarantine for 14 days

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 18 ( ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty will be home quarantined for 14 days as she returned from London, Anirban Bhattacharya, press secretary of the party said on Wednesday.

"Mimi Chakrabarty had gone for a movie shooting along with her crew to London, England. Today morning she returned back from the shoot. As a precautionary measure, she herself announced for 14 days home quarantine," said Bhattacharya.

Earlier, the Central government has advised home quarantine for 14 days to all the people coming from COVID-19 affected areas.

The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in West Bengal on Tuesday. The 18-year-old patient who has a travel history to the United Kingdom has been kept in isolation.

A total of 152 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. (ANI)

