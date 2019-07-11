Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee playing football in Parliament on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee playing football in Parliament on Thursday. Photo/ANI

TMC MP plays football in Parliament, appeals PM to promote the game

By Ashoke Raj | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:22 IST

By By Ashoke Raj
New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee left everyone surprised when he suddenly started playing football in Parliament premises on Thursday, in a bid to promote the game.
Banerjee, a retired international footballer, appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the game on the national level.
"I will appeal to the Prime Minister and the Sports Minister to promote football in India as well as international level. There is no politics into it and we can do it keeping ourselves above the politics," he told ANI.
Banerjee expressed his hope that India will play the Football World Cup in the future.
He said, "I hope India will play football in the World Cup and we will watch. We will try to achieve it. I will meet the Prime Minister on this issue. We should play football, not politics."
Banerjee represents Howrah constituency in Lok Sabha and has won Arjuna Award in 1979.
He had also led the Indian national football team as captain in various international tournaments. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:47 IST

Court summons Mamata's nephew

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): A special court on Thursday summoned Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to appear before it on July 25 in connection a case of false declaration about his educational qualification during the elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:43 IST

BJP has inducted rapist, matka dealer into party: Cong leader

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Congress Goa unit in-charge A Chella Kumar on Thursday said that BJP has inducted his party MLAs whom they used to call a 'matka dealer and rapist'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:34 IST

Indo-Bangladesh border: BSF constable injured in bombing incident

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 11 (ANI): A BSF constable sustained a major injury on Thursday morning when some animal smugglers allegedly bombed the BSF camp at Gaighata on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:21 IST

ITBP jawans participate in mock exercises to check disaster...

Dehradun (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans participated in mega mock exercises at several places here on Thursday to check disaster management preparedness in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:17 IST

Citing threat to life from father, BJP MLA's daughter moves...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): The daughter of a BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday moved the Allahabad High Court to seek police protection, citing threat to her life from her father after marrying a man outside her caste.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:16 IST

Operation Clean: 427 school buses fined by Noida police

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): At least 427 school buses and vans were issued challan on Thursday by the Gautam Budh Nagar district police for flouting safety norms here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:14 IST

Delhi HC dismisses petition seeking stay on St Stephen's...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking court intervention and stay on the interview process for the admission of Christian students in the St Stephen's College.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:11 IST

Mumbai: 18-month old boy falls in the gutter, rescue op still on

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The 18-month old boy who fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon on Wednesday continues to remain trapped and efforts to rescue him are underway, Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:09 IST

Revival of Jet Airways possible only under IBC: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI) The Central government on Thursday ruled out raising funds for the beleaguered Jet Airways and asserted that its revival was now possible only under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:02 IST

Odisha: Snake helpline members rescue rare 11 feet long snake

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India] July 11 (ANI): The members of Snake Helpline rescued a rare 11 feet long snake from MPV-23 village under Kalimela Block of Malkangiri District here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:56 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for posing as police officer in Karol Bagh

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested a man for posing as a policeman in front of the public.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:54 IST

Manipur: Oil tanker drivers on strike over 'dilapidated...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 11 (ANI): Drivers of oil tankers, who work along the Imphal-Dimapur highway, are on strike over safety concerns due to the dilapidated condition of the highway. The highway has been badly affected by the landslides in the area.

Read More
iocl