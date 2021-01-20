TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray writes to PM Modi for de-classification of files related to Netaji

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting de-classification of "Netaji Files" and publication of the draft "A History of Indian National Army 1942-45" prepared by the history division of the Ministry of Defence.



Earlier in November 2020, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to the Prime Minister requesting for the declaration of January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji, as a national holiday.

Banerjee further urged the Central Government to take steps to find out "what happened to Netaji and place the matter in public domain so that people get to know what finally happened to the great leader".

The Chief Minister said, "Moreover, you are also aware about the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Netaji. People of the country and especially of Bengal have the right to know the truth about this matter. West Bengal government has already declassified and placed in public domain many files relating to Netaji on this issue. In the past, on several occasions, we had requested the Central Government to take further appropriate steps to give conclusive picture to this matter." (ANI)

