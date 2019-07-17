Representative Image
TMC MPs to protest against govt for sharing citizens' personal data

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Jul 17 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs will on Wednesday stage a protest against the alleged sharing of personal data of citizens by the government in the Parliament complex.
The lawmakers will be protesting in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament.
"#Trinamool MPs to protest in front of #Parliament Gandhi Statue or Gate 1 today, Wednesday July 17 @ 10.30. Issue: opposing government selling/sharing personal data of citizens. Exploiting students and cheating Young India. Bring Data Protection Law now," TMC said on its official Twitter handle.
On July 8, the TMC MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha.
Demanding use of ballot papers, the party's lawmakers on June 24 staged a demonstration in the Parliament complex against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:33 IST

