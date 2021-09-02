TMC runs sarkar of terror, murder, corruption: BJP MP

By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 2 (ANI): Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raju Bista on Thursday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) runs a "sarkar of terror, murder and corruption".

Speaking to ANI, Bista said, "Trinamool Congress is a sarkar (government) of terror, murder and corruption. It is very clear to the nation that TMC leaders are involved in various scams and they will be treated as per the law. ED or CBI are independent organisations. Leaders should cooperate with them if they ask for any queries."



The BJP spokesperson's remarks came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a Prosecution Complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the Narada sting operation case against TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee.

On the proposed tripartite talks to resolve the Darjeeling hills crisis, the party spokesperson said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should join the tripartite meeting to discuss the permanent political solution for the hills, Terai and Dooars region. If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) really wants to resolve the crisis, then she should come forward with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

Taking a dig at the state government's initiative to open two schools offering studies in Kamtapuri language, Bista said that Mamata Banerjee always makes announcements, but never fulfils them. "So if she really wants to do something for the people, we are always ready to support her," he added.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal for a five-day tour on September 5. During her visit, she will attend several administrative meetings. (ANI)

