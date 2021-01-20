TMC supporters raise 'shoot Bengal's traitors' slogans during rally in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters raised slogans of "shoot the traitors of Bengal" during a party rally here in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The TMC supporters raised the TMC flags and slogans of "Bengal ke gaddaron ko, goli maaaron saalon ko" in a party procession in Kolkata.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of wanting to "capture Bengal" and turn it into a "subordinate" state.



"BJP wants to capture Bengal and make Bengal subordinate. You should remember independent Bengal and we are citizens of independent India, we won't let Bengal sell," Banerjee had said at a public rally in Purulia.

This comes as Assembly elections for 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021.

Ahead of the elections, BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months. Last month, several TMC leaders including some MLAs, MPs had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking about the high-ranking TMC leaders, who switched sides last month, Mamata had said, "Whoever went to Bharatiya Janata Party, let them go let themselves sell their head, we won't sell our head to the BJP." (ANI)

