TMC team went to Hathras though such crimes happen in West Bengal: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], October 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation had gone to Hathras to perform a drama though such incidents happen in their home state.

"In Bengal, the law and order situation is out of control. Citizens don't trust the state government and women are not safe. Incidents like the one that took place in Hathras happen in every district here every day but TMC representatives went all the way to Uttar Pradesh to do drama," Ghosh said while speaking to the media here.

He added, "No one expressed grief for victims here, no one visits families here, and the media does not cover such incidents. Still they went to Hathras."



On Friday, a delegation of the TMC was "roughed up" by Uttar Pradesh police at the Hathras border. The delegation, including party MP Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of the Hathras incident.

The 19-year-old died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court. (ANI)

