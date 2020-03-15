TMC to request Election Commission to postpone Municipal polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress on Sunday said that it will request the Election Commission to postpone the Municipal elections in view of the coronavirus spread.

"We will appeal to the state Election Commission to defer upcoming Municipal/Corporation elections," All India Trinamool Congress said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India reached 107 (including foreign nationals), according to the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on Sunday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicenter' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4,000 deaths globally. (ANI)

