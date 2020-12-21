TMC will be gone from West Bengal in May next year, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday asserted that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be gone from the state in May next year.

Addressing a public rally at Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district, he said, "Just like corona, TMC was not able to do anything to me. We have a vaccine for corona though we do not know when it will be gone for good. But I know TMC will be gone from Bengal in May next year. I have the vaccine for TMC virus."



Along with BJP MP Arjun Singh, Ghosh inaugurated party's new office in Durgapur.

West Bengal is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in mid-2021. The dates have not been announced yet.

BJP had stunned the Trinamool Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it wrested 18 parliamentary constituencies, coming up with its best-ever performance in the state. (ANI)

