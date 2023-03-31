TMC worker killed, 3 others injured in firing in Kolkata's North Dinajpur

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker died after being shot by unidentified people in Kolkata allegedly over the list of Panchayat candidates.

Three others were also injured in the firing incident that took place after the party's meeting in Chutiakhor village panchayat of North Dinajpur, the police said on Friday.

"One of the persons who were injured later succumbed to injuries. The incident occurred in Chutiakhor village panchayat of North Dinajpur," police said.



The firing took place after a block-level meeting of the party. "Further investigation in the matter is underway," officials added.

On March 20, over 2,000 workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from different parts of Murshidabad and Maldah districts joined the Congress ahead of the Panchayat election.

Earlier, in 2018, the panchayat elections in West Bengal saw huge-scale clashes between the BJP and the TMC workers, resulting in the death of at least 12 people. The West Bengal Panchayat polls are likely to be conducted in May and June. (ANI)

