TMC workers allegedly attack BJP rally organised in support of agriculture laws, many BJP workers injured

Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], October 22 (ANI): A rally organised by the BJP at Purbasthali in Bardhaman district of West Bengal was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Wednesday, where many BJP workers were reportedly injured.



As per the information, the rally was organised in support of agriculture sector laws passed by the Central government. It is alleged that the rally was suddenly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers with lathis, which injured many BJP workers and leaders.

The injured include Bipul Das, a member of the state BJP's Tafsili Morcha, among others.

After getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and controlled the situation. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. (ANI)

