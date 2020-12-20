TMC workers celebrate resignations by Suvendu Adhikari, other party members

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kamarhati celebrated the resignations of Suvendu Adhikari and other party members here on Saturday evening.



"We are happy today as the party is free of virus and dishonest people. We will win the upcoming election with a thumping majority," TMC leader Madan Mitra said.

Earlier on Saturday, eleven MLAs, an MP, and a former MP joined BJP today at the rally of party leader Amit Shah.

Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity joined the BJP ahead of State Assembly elections in 2021. (ANI)

