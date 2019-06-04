TMC workers sending postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dum Dum on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
TMC workers send 10,000 postcards with 'Vande Mataram, Jai Hind, Jai Bangla' to PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:49 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): After BJP's pledge to send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC workers have sent 10,000 postcards written on them - Vande Mataram, Jai Hind, and Jai Bangla - to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chief Minister Banerjee on Wednesday lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.
"These are all outsiders and BJP people. They are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action," she had said after getting off from her car.
"BJP workers are coming in front of the vehicle of Chief Minister Banerjee and shouting 'Jai Shri Ram.' Is it fair to do so? Is it right to interrupt and came in front of the car of somebody? The hooligans are also after our MLAs and MPs and are shouting 'Jai Shri Ram.' We will not do any such mischievous thing and will not stop the way of Prime Minister," said Debashree Banerjee, a TMC worker.
"But we will send a message. We have sent 10, 000 post-cards with Vande Mataram, Jai Hind and Jai Bangla, written on them," he said.
On Saturday, a scuffle broke out between the police and a group of people who were allegedly raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans outside the residence of TMC leader and Minister for Fire Department Sujit Bose in Kanchrapara.
Following which on Sunday, newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh said that his party would send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on them to Chief Minister Banerjee and challenged her to arrest all 10 lakh card senders.
In the Lok Sabha polls marred by violence in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats and limiting the TMC to 22 seats as against 34 seats the party had won in the last Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

