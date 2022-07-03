TMC zero showing in Tripura bypolls drew loudest applause on day one at BJP national executive meet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting witnessed the loudest applause on day one after newly appointed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed the members about the growth of the party in the state along with the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) crushing defeat in the recently concluded Tripura bypolls.

In the recent Tripura bypolls, the BJP won three out of four seats with Chief Minister Saha emerging victorious in his first-ever direct electoral battle, while Congress made a comeback by winning one seat and the CPI(M) and the TMC ended with zero seats.

Saha made his statement while states were presenting reports card of their performance.

The Tripura Chief Minister spoke about the growth of the BJP in the north-eastern state which goes into election next year.

Speaking about the same Saha pointed out to the members of the national executive how the BJP continued its showing in Tripura by winning the recent bypolls, in which Saha himself got elected to the legislative assembly.



While Saha was also informing about the performance of the other parties in the political fray in Tripura he also informed the Executive members that TMC drew a big zero in Tripura and in fact lost their deposit on several seats as well. This drew the loudest round of applause from the members of the BJP national executive.

Member of the BJP national executive committee from Bengal Dr Anirban Ganguly told ANI, "Yesterday when the Tripura Chief Minister spoke about the performance of the BJP in Tripura it was amusing to see that the loudest clapping came when Saha informed us that the performance of TMC has been terrible and in fact, they have lost their deposit."

Sources present in the meeting also told ANI that Saha also mentioned that if the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Pradyot Manikya's party The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TRIPA) would had joined hands then things would have been a little different for BJP.

After the resurgent win by the BJP in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's party is looking to establish its footprints nationally and has now put its focus on the state of Tripura. Electorally this has not been a happy hunting ground for the TMC even after repeated visits by the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other leaders.

Tripura will go into the election next year with a BJP looking to seek its second term in office.

In 2018, the BJP came to power in Tripura after the left rule expanded for more than two decades came to end with Biplab Deb being made the Chief Minister.

In a surprise move very recently the BJP made Biplab step down as Chief Minister and Manik Saha was appointed as his replacement, incidentally, Saha is still the party's state president. (ANI)

