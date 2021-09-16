TMC's Arpita Ghosh resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress leader Arpita Ghosh has resigned from her post as a Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday evening.

The official communique informed that her resignation has been accepted by the Chairperson of the House, M Venkaiah Naidu.

"Ms. Arpita Ghosh, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of West Bengal, resigned her seat in the Rajya Sabha and her resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. the 15th September, 2021," the notification said.



Ghosh made headlines for creating ruckus during the recently held monsoon session.

On August 4, a Parliament Security Services (PSS) officer suffered minor injuries when Arpita Ghosh, one of the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, broke the glass pane of a wooden door of the Rajya Sabha by smashing her mobile phone in a bid to forcibly enter the Upper House of Parliament.

The incident took place when the six suspended TMC MPs tried to forcibly enter the Rajya Sabha chamber after the House was adjourned that day. (ANI)

