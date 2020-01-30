TMC's Derek O' Brien urges people to support AAP in Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien on Thursday uploaded a video on Twitter endorsing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in Delhi polls.

Urging the people to vote for AAP's Rajendra Nagar constituency candidate Raghav Chadha, the TMC lawmaker in the video said, "The party has provided water, electricity, measures to tackle pollution in the national capital. Raghav Chadha belongs to Rajendra Nagar and he is very bright and enthusiastic. One of the brightest young minds I have met in Delhi."

The Rajya Sabha MP shared the video and wrote, "Aam Aadmi Party. Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency Raghav Chadha. Vote for Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi."

Delhi is scheduled for assembly polls on February 8 and the results for the 70 constituencies will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

