TMC's Dipak Haldar joins BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 2 (ANI): Another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dipak Haldar has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls this year.

BJP party leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari were present at the event among other party members.



Haldar was an elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Diamond Harbour on TMC ticket.

He had resigned from the TMC yesterday.

Around a month ago, in a major setback to TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former party leader Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP on December 19 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Midnapore College ground along with several other party members. (ANI)

