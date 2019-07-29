TMC's KD Singh, whistleblower Mathew Samuel summoned in Narada sting operation case

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha lawmaker KD Singh and editor and managing director of Narada News Mathew Samuel in connection with Narada sting operation case, according to agency sources.

As per sources, two staffers of KD Singh were also summoned at CBI headquarters in connection with the case.

The sources also informed that Singh didn't appear before the agency due to personal reasons, however, the 'whistleblower' in the case, Samuel, was confronted by the CBI along with his personal secretary and the interrogation lasted for two hours.

Samuel, who is the editor and managing director of Narada news portal had, in 2016, broadcast a sting video on his news portal. The video came to the fore just before the commencement of the state Assembly elections.

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money trail in connection with the case.

Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed by the probe agencies so far.

On June 2 this year, the ED had issued summons to Shreya Pandey, daughter of State Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey, and estranged wife of former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee -- Ratna Chatterjee -- for questioning in the case. (ANI)

