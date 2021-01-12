TMC's Sisir Adhikari removed as Digha Board chairman

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha MP Sishir Adhikari has been removed from the chairman post of the Digha Sankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) Board. He will be replaced by TMC leader Akhil Giri.



According to a notification issued by the West Bengal government on January 11, Ramanagara MLA Akhil Giri has been appointed as the new chairman of DSDA and Tarun Jana as its vice-chairman.

Last year in December, Sishir Adhikari's son Suvendu Adhikari had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public rally organised at West Midnapore.

Later Suvendu Adhikari's brother Somendu Adhikari also switched over to BJP on January 1. (ANI)

