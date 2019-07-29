TMT bar worth Rs 4.20 cr found missing at NTPC, case filed

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): A case has been registered with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption of Bureau (ACB) after a shortage of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bar of magnitude of 953.713 MT valued at Rs 4.20 crore was detected at the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Barh.

Police said on Sunday that acting on the complaint, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police L K Jaishwar. On completion of inquiry, he submitted that it was a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery.

The case has been registered against unknown officials of NTPC, CISF personnel deployed at NTPC and others.

An FIR under Sections 409,420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

The investigation has been entrusted to Ashish Kumar, Inspector, CBI, and the ACB, Patna. (ANI)

