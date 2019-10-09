As many as 108 women veena players filled the air with music at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. (Photo/ANI)
As many as 108 women veena players filled the air with music at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. (Photo/ANI)

TN: 108 women veena players perform in unison at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Vijaya Dashami

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 04:25 IST

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Soothing veena music filled the air at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple as 108 women veena players together performed on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami here.
The event was organised by a Veena teacher, Shobana on Tuesday at the Tirukkalyana Mandapam in the temple premises.
"I have come all the way from Singapore to attend this event which is being conducted to appease the rain god and to spread wisdom and knowledge on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. This temple is really close to my heart so I keep coming here," said Vivek, a tourist.
This event is being conducted for the past 20 years at the Meenakshi Sundareswara Temple as a part of worshipping music and god.
"This is a really special event for us and we have come from Spain. We are so delighted to attend this event. It was an awesome event and a great experience was all of us to listen to these women. Indian culture is cherished all across the globe and people should visit India to experience its culture," said Veronica.
Over 20 foreigner tourists visited here and lauded the veena players for the spectacular performance.
As many as 22 songs were played by the veena players and a large number of devotees, students and music enthusiasts attended the event. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 05:44 IST

UP: Man, woman captured in CCTV footage while abducting...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A woman and a man were captured in CCTV footage while abducting an eight-month-old baby who was sleeping next to her mother at a Roadways Bus stand in Galshaheed area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:31 IST

Telangana: Police books former AP minister Akhila Priya's...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Cyberabad Police have booked former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ramudu for allegedly obstructing public servants’ duty.

 

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:16 IST

Maharashtra: Members of local Adicasi community pay tribute to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Members of the local Adivasi community paid tribute to the felled trees of Aarey forest in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:05 IST

Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Uddhav in Shiv Sena's next...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Addressing a mammoth gathering at the parties traditional Dussehra rally, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:35 IST

Bihar: One dead, two injured after getting hit by car in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): One person died while two others were injured after a car hit them near Gaya Junction.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:33 IST

Bihar: Police van loses control, at least eight injured

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): At least eight people including woman police personnel were injured allegedly after a police van lost control in Akharaghat area of Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:33 IST

Pandya slammed for 'disrespectful' birthday wish for Zaheer

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya faced backlash from the cricket fans after he tweeted a video of him smashing former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan for a six in a match, on the latter's birthday. However, Khan came up with a witty response to Pandya's tweet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:12 IST

HP: Nadda reviews AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, BJP working President JP Nadda assured the people of Bilaspur that AIIMS Hospital and medical college would come up soon here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:50 IST

Navratri celebrations conclude at Kanaka Durga temple with boat ride

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Marking an end to Dussehra celebrations, idols of Goddess Kanakadurga and Lord Malleswara were taken on the boat in river Krishna here in the evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:27 IST

The day Bhagwat acts on his message of unity, Cong will have no...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that the day when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his followers start practising unity truly, the problems his party has with the RSS will cease to exist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:02 IST

Pune: Food delivery executive walks off with pet beagle!

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Usually online food delivery executives deliver food to homes or offices but a Pune couple to their horror found that one such deliveryman walked off with their beagle dog!

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:41 IST

Rajasthan: Seven people drown in Parbati river during Durga idol...

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ten people drowned during Durga idol immersion in Parbati river on Tuesday in Dholpur.

Read More
iocl