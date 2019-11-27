Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Customs officials seized 14 kg of processed shark fins worth over Rs 8 lakhs from Chennai airport.
"The processed shark fins were seized from the possession of a Singapore-bound passenger, yesterday," said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport in a statement.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
TN: 14 kg processed shark fins seized from Chennai airport
ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:27 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Customs officials seized 14 kg of processed shark fins worth over Rs 8 lakhs from Chennai airport.