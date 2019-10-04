TN: 18 Lankan fishermen apprehended for fishing in Indian waters

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard apprehends eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen and eight boats for illegally fishing in Indian waters.

The arrest took place on the afternoon of October 3.

Speaking to ANI, Sea Workers Association State Secretary, C R Senthilvel said, "The Coast Guard arrested eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen for fishing in Indian waters. They also seized eight boats."

18 fishermen and 8 boats were brought to Karaikal port today morning by the Indian Coast Guard.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

