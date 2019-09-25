23 counterfeit guns seized by Custom Officials at Madurai airport. (Photo/ANI)
TN: 23 counterfeit guns seized, three arrested at Madurai airport

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Three people have been apprehended with 23 counterfeit guns by Customs Officials at Madurai airport.
"The three accused were coming from Dubai on a SpiceJet flight and we have recovered 23 counterfeit guns from their possession on September 22 (Sunday)", the Customs Officials said.
The seized guns and the three people have been handed over to the Tamil Nadu police.
The investigation is underway and more details are awaiting. (ANI)

