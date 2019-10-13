A team of forest rangers seize sea cucumber worth Rs 3 crore on Sunday. Photo/ANI
TN: 3,000 kg sea cucumbers seized near Poomarichan island, 2 detained

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A team of forest personnel from Mandapam Forest Range on Sunday seized 3,000 kg of sea cucumbers from a boat near Poomarichan island in Rameswaram here and detained two fishermen.
"Value of these sea cucumbers is Rs 3 crores and the boat has been seized. Two smugglers have also been arrested and interrogation is underway," Mandapam Forest Ranger Venkatesh told ANI.
According to the ranger, credible information was received that a country boat was smuggling Sea cucumber from Vedalai.
The cucumber was hidden in 261 sack bins. (ANI)

