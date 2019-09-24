Coastal Security Police Wing of Tamil Nadu seized 350 kg of sea cucumbers and arrested two people. Photo/ANI
TN: 350 kg sea cucumber seized, two arrested

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:32 IST

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Coastal Security Police Wing of the state on Tuesday seized 350 kg processed sea-cucumber and arrested two people here.
The 350 kg of sea cucumber seized was worth Rs 70 lakh and the incident took place in Ramanathapuram district.
The two arrested identified as Linganathan and Sathyamorthy and were allegedly smuggling the sea cucumber to Sri Lanka.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:51 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:46 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:45 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:37 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:37 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:33 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:29 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:25 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:23 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:19 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:10 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:04 IST

