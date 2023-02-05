TN: 4 women die in stampede at distribution of free sarees on festival in Tirupathur

Tirupathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI): Four women died in a stampede where many people had gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free 'Veshtis' and sarees on the occasion of Thaipusam in Vaniyambadi here on Saturday, said police officials.



The 'Veshti' and sarees were being distributed by an individual on the Thaipusam in Tirupathur on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh each as solatium for the families of the women who lost their lives in the stampede in Vaniyambadi today. (ANI)

