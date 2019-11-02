TN: 70-year-old man serves food to people for free

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A 70-year old man, Sitaram Das Baba is a living example of undertaking social service.

A native of Gujarat who settled in this holy town of Rameswaram has been providing free food for pilgrims, tourists. Sitaram Baba's day starts at 5 am when begins cooking a huge amount of food for people coming to his Ashram.

He daily feeds more than 500 to 600 people who come to Rameswaram. He offers both North Indian food and South Indian Food.

"From the past 36 years, I have been doing this service. Here we provide North Indian food as well as South Indian food. This Ashram is open to everyone and there is no discrimination on the basis of their gender, caste or religion," Sitaram Baba told ANI.

His ashram is situated near Ramanatha Swamy temple in the Keelavasal area and named Bjarang Das Baba Ashram.

Sitaram is running the Ashram on the donations he receives from the people, who visit the ashram. He has a team of ten people who help in running the ashram. Daily it starts from 11.30 am and continues till 02.00 pm daily. (ANI)

