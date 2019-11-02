Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Eight Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Analai Island on Saturday.
The arrested fishermen, who are natives of Kottaipattinam village in Pudukkotai district, were fishing off Analai Island when they got arrested.
Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)
TN: 8 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy near Analai Island
ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:59 IST
