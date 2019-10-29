TN: After autopsy, Sujith Wilson's body taken to his residence in Nadukattupatti

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The body of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was found dead in a borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday after a three-day-long struggle, was taken to his residence in Nadukattupatti following an autopsy this morning.

The body of the deceased minor was taken out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

The Principal Secretary of Transport Department J Radhakrishnan had earlier said that Sujith's body was in a highly decomposed state inside the borewell and was under final observation.

"Sujith is now in a decomposed state. All efforts were put in to bring the child alive but now, in an unfortunate turn of events, bad smell has started to come from the borewell in which the child had fallen," Radhakrishnan had told media persons while quoting doctors.

Government officials and rescue workers were working continuously for the last 80 plus hours to retrieve the child.

On October 25, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm here. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet.

More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old. Tamil Nadu Ministers like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday. (ANI)