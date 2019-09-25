Representative image
Representative image

TN: AIADMK announces candidates for bypolls in two constituencies

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:58 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday announced its candidates for the bypolls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies.
MR Muthamizhselvan is the candidate from Vikravandi and Reddiarpatti V Narayanan will fight from the Nanguneri constituency.
Bye-elections to two assembly constituencies - Vikravandi and Nanguneri - in Tamil Nadu will be held on October 21.
Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24 along with the votes cast in Assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana.
The date of issue of notification for the bypolls was September 23 and the last date for filing nominations will be September 30. The date for scrutiny of nominations on October 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures on October 3. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:56 IST

IAF MiG-21 crashes in Gwalior, both pilots eject safely

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A MiG-21 combat trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed here on Wednesday but both the pilots managed to eject safely.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:50 IST

Harsh Vardhan, JP Nadda pay homage to Pt Deen Dayal on his birth...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP Working President JP Nadda paid tribute to Jana Sangh leader Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at Deendayal Park in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:49 IST

Cong will always support Centre on foreign matters: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that Congress will always support the Central government's decision on foreign affairs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:40 IST

Issues of farmers limited to billboards, ads in UP under BJP...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government is only paying lip service to farmers' problem and its interest is only limited to advertisements and billboards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:06 IST

Demand of 12 lakh CA students should be supported by all...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked all political parties to show solidarity with the students of the Chartered Accountant (CA) course in their bid to make the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) change the way it evaluates the exam pa

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:53 IST

Shahjahanpur case: SIT team arrests girl student for alleged extortion

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The special investigation team (SIT) has arrested the girl student, who had levelled charges of rape against BJP leader and former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, for alleged extortion, said Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:45 IST

Kapil Sibal compares UK courts to India's, terms recent actions...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Wednesday alleged there was a vast difference in the way in which courts in India and the United Kingdom functions and claimed it is the time for a "wake up call for courts".

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:43 IST

IAF bases put on orange alert over Jaish terror attack alert

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has placed its airbases on orange alert based on intelligence inputs about a possible suicidal terror attack on them in and around Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:37 IST

Congress family did not want to see Modi-Shah duo alive: Ramdev

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has alleged that Sonia Gandhi and her family did not want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alive.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:25 IST

Houses allotted to dead people, NRIs under PMAY, allege...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): In a big setback to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, villagers of Shekhpur Alipur village in the Ram Nagar block here alleged corruption in implementing the scheme saying that some of the houses were allotted to NRIs and dead people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:09 IST

EOW books private company for duping Delhi traffic police of Rs 8.5 crore

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has booked a private company for cheating Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) by fraudulently acquiring a contract for the installation and proper maintenance of "Red Light and Speed Check Camera Systems" (RL&SVCCS).

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:04 IST

MSCB scam: Have no problem if I'm sent to jail, says Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against him, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he will "welcome" and "enjoy" the jail, if sent to, in the money laundering case.

Read More
iocl