TN: Annamalai releases second audio tape of state Finance Minister, DMK refutes corruption allegations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai recently released another audio tape purportedly of state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin's family of "corruption".

Reacting to this, DMK leader EVKS Elangovan, said that the state finance minister, in the purported audio clip, is not speaking about the money coming out of corruption.

"Annamalai has not stated that all this money has come out of corruption, he has just listed the properties. Nobody is concerned, Annamalai has listed all the properties, and all these were involved in business not only in politics," said Elangovan.

In an audio clip released by Annamalai, PTR was heard saying, "I have been a long-time proponent of one man one post from the day I entered politics. I said what I like about BJP, who looks after the party and who looks after the people separate those.. right. Here every (Beep)## decision has to be by MLA and minister who looks after the party and people. Oh, it is easier to do money management .. it is not a system... Where they take the bulk of the spoils... The party which is CM's son and son-in-law.... Ask them to make the financing ... So I decided after watching this for 8 months ... This is not a sustainable model..... The great luxury for me if I put my papers in.... In the short term, I get out before the shit starts blowing up on their face. I have the kind of cleanliness of my conscience that I did have to I gave up the fight too early... I don't have to say... I'm longer in the post it's not my job.... Somebody did it."

Earlier on April 23, a delegation of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders met Governor RN Ravi Avargal, requesting an independent forensic audit of the audio tape of the State Finance Minister on alleged corruption charges.

"Today, a delegation of leaders from Tamil Nadu BJP will be meeting the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi seeking an independent forensic audit on the audio file of Tamil Nadu State Finance Minister Thiru PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan exposing the ill-gotten money amounting to 30,000 Crore through corrupt means by DMK leader & Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru MK Stalin's son Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin & Son-in-law Thiru Sabareesan," an official statement by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan refuted to the allegations made in the audio clip and called them "false" and "fabricated".

Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan reacted by saying, "In case anyone thinks fabricating a 26-second low-quality clip is hard these days - an example of a whole song that got ~16 MILLION views on multiple platforms, which turned out to be fabricated with "AI-generated vocals". NEVER trust an Audio clip without an attributable source. The audio is fake and fabricated."

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian reacting to the PTR audio said that BJP is trying to politicise the matter and the state finance minister has cleared his stance about the first audio.

"I know about the 1st audio of TN finance Minister PTR I didn't see the 2nd audio. PTR has cleared the 1st audio that the audio which was shared has edits in it, BJP trying to politics these issues. As Parliament elections are coming closer so BJP is trying to do politics by this kind of issue," said M Subramanian. (ANI)