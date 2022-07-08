TN: Anti-corruption body raids premises linked to former AIADMK minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted raids at 49 premises linked to former AIADMK minister Kamaraj across Tamil Nadu and detected disproportionate assets worth Rs 58 crore related to him.

Raids are being conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchirappalli.

The DVAC registered a case against the former minister, his son and three others on charges of accumulating wealth disproportionately.

According to the FIR, "Between 2011-2021, Kamaraj, his sons and associates accumulated wealth to a tune of Rs 58,84,50,749 (54.84 crores) and their likely savings could be Rs 40 lakhs. The quantum of assets disproportionately acquired by Kamaraj and his associates is 58,44,38,252 (Rs 54.44 crores)."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)